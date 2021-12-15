FC Barcelona reject Mino Raiola’s offer of Paul Pogba transfer

FC Barcelona have rejected a move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba after the player’s agent offered the deal in a meeting this weekend.

As reported here yesterday, the 28-year-old’s agent, Mino Raiola, met with Barça’s president Joan Laporta at the weekend and one of the names under discussion was Pogba, whose United contract expires in June.

This means that foreign clubs are allowed to make a pre-contract deal with the player from January 1st onwards.

Former pizza chef Raiola has wasted no time in acting on behalf of his client, having also met with Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved on Monday.

But according to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona are not going to pursue a deal for the Frenchman despite his being available for free, because new manager Xavi does not believe he will fit in with his style of play.

‘Paul’s was one of the names that Raiola put on the table in his meeting with Laporta,’ Sport reports.

‘[But Xavi] has cooled the option for the Frenchman.

‘Beyond the economic section (salary + commission), there is a sporting issue involved that makes everything difficult.

‘The United midfielder had made himself available in the winter market, but the arrival of Xavi has stopped everything.

‘Despite the fact that Raiola has also offered him to Laporta and that he has already been linked to Barça on occasion, the style of the Terrassa coach and his commitment to more technical than physical profiles in the engine room do not match with Pogba’s profile.’

It is getting to the point where the situation is embarrassing for Pogba and Raiola. Despite his being available for free, there are fewer and fewer clubs remaining on the list of suitors.

Juve, as reported yesterday, are still keen but his wages are a sticking point.

Reports on Paris Saint Germain’s interest in their countryman, and his interest in them, are conflicting.

And with no English clubs seeming interested, Raiola having ruled out Bayern Munich and Real Madrid ruling themselves out, few other options remain.

United are believed to have left a renewal offer on the table.