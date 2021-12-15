Manchester United look to move four stars on this January transfer window

Manchester United’s Ralf Rangnick might oversee as many as four departures for the club in the upcoming January transfer window.

The German boss is currently just an interim manager but appears to be prepared to trim a bloated squad ahead of whoever comes in next.

According to Forbes, United are unlikely to chase new signings this January as they wish to be careful over investing in a player a new manager may not be keen on.

The Red Devils will aim to unload some of their squad players, with Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Phil Jones, and Anthony Martial among the candidates.

Lingard was convinced to stay at the club during the summer, despite having many clubs keen on him, but after a lack of minutes, he’s set on departing at the end of the season.

It’s understood Rangnick’s arrival hasn’t changed his mind and he plans on leaving when his contract ends as that will be when he has more offers.

Manchester United are open to a January sale but recognise that clubs would prefer to wait and sign him on a free transfer.

Mata is another who the club would accept offers for next month but again, any interested parties would rather wait for a free transfer.

Jones’ issue largely remains to be his ability to prove his fitness, with clubs hesitant on signing him until he’s able to do so. Therefore a loan move is expected instead.

Martial’s desire to leave is no secret and United reportedly won’t stop him should they get the right bid.

However, few clubs can afford the talented Frenchman and concerns remain over his form.

Once more, a loan might be more likely in order to give him much-needed minutes before a permanent sale in the summer.