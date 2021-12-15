Manchester United set for return to training after Covid outbreak

Manchester United fans have been told when they could potentially see their team in action next, after the recent covid breakout in the squad.

Supporters were only told at around midnight that the match against Brentford had been postponed, leaving many outraged.

According to The Sun, the club are expected to reopen Carrington to the first team today as they look to keep an eye on the players’ fitness.

It’s understood four players and some staff tested positive for coronavirus before the clash with Brentford was called off.

United now have a decision to make in regards to whether or not to appeal for the match against Brighton to be postponed too, depending on new test results.

Anticipated training will resume @ManUtd today. Players will be tested beforehand. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 15, 2021

Simon Stone: “Anticipated training will resume @ManUtd today. Players will be tested beforehand.”

📸 Ralf Rangnick and Chris Armas at Carrington today #mufc #mujournal [Eamonn and James Clarke via Getty] pic.twitter.com/pqtY9wI2pH — United Journal (@theutdjournal) December 15, 2021

United won’t want to be out of action for too long so while the extra rest may be appreciated by some of the players, it won’t be good if this outbreak lasts.

After all, it’s not as though they can still train and are just getting time off from the matches.

This means Ralf Rangnick is neither getting time with the players to instil his ideas nor able to work on their fitness.

Hopefully the clash with Brighton can go ahead and United can continue picking up three points without worrying too much about playing catchup.