Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot determined to take his chance

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot has undoubtedly been one of the biggest initial winners of Ralf Rangnick’s exciting new era.

The right-back has seamlessly replaced the injured Aaron Wan-Bissaka to become a standout performer in the last three Premier League games.

Incredibly, the current spell represents the young defender’s longest run in the United first team for over two and a half years.

And he’s rewarded Rangnick’s faith by giving the new-look Reds an attacking dimension that was sorely lacking with the struggling former Crystal Palace man.

The MEN‘s Sam Luckhurst has today spoken of the Portuguese star’s determination to succeed at United and the topsy-turvy career path that has suddenly shown signs of coming to fruition.

It’s claimed that former Reds’ – and current Roma – coach Jose Mourinho had been mulling over a swoop for Dalot, only for Wan-Bissaka’s injury to thrust the 22-year-old back into the limelight.

And Dalot hasn’t looked back since, shrugging off doubts about the defensive side of his game to put in a few impressively balanced displays.

Indeed, Rangnick was so impressed with the right-back’s showing against Crystal Palace that he said, “Especially in the first-half, Alex (Telles) and Diogo did extremely well offensively and that’s why I played 4-2-2-2.”

Luckhurst notes that “a source close to Dalot says he’s in his best moment for United.” And, while it’s been a long time coming, it’s hard to disagree with the sentiment.

It’s reported that the former Porto ace ‘loves’ life at United, and is so determined to make the grade that he’s rebuffed interest from the likes of AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

That determination must have been sorely tested by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s reluctance to give Dalot a decent crack at first team action. Despite that, the two are said to have shared a “cordial relationship”.

For his part, Dalot is described as a consummate professional who, during the early days of the pandemic, chose to put in extra time on the treadmill instead of taking a risky holiday abroad.

It’s early days, but it certainly looks like his commitment is finally paying dividends. His attacking quality has been clear from day one but the Portuguese international has sometimes seemed defensively lacking.

He’s seemed liberated by the offensive nature of recent formations, which has played to his strengths and minimised those niggling defensive doubts.

While it remains to be seen if he’ll keep his place when Wan-Bissaka fully returns, he’s done enough to suggest that he could continue to flourish in Rangnick’s high-energy set up.