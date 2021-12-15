Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard likely to stay beyond January

Jesse Lingard’s long-term future is still up in the air, but it appears the Manchester United star will not leave the club in January.

Lingard’s current contract runs out at the end of this season and due to a lack of game time he has made it quite clear he will not extend his stay beyond the summer.

According to The MEN, the club would like to get a fee for the player if he is to leave, but they acknowledge that this is becoming more and more unlikely with Lingard content to stay until the end of the season.

The forward, who turns 29 today, has largely been a peripheral figure this season, managing just two starts in this campaign.

Those two starts came in the EFL Cup defeat to West Ham and in the final Champions League group game when United had already sealed top spot.

He has managed three goal involvements in just 267 minutes, including a match winning goal against West Ham and a match winning assist against Villarreal.

Lingard has been linked with a return to former club West Ham, where he enjoyed a very fruitful loan spell last season.

The Hammers tried to lure him away from Old Trafford in the summer but were put off by United’s valuation.

At the time of writing West Ham sit above United in the league with David Moyes doing a wonderful job with the London based club.

Newcastle could be another destination for the England international, as the mega-rich Geordies look to establish themselves at the top of English football.

Alternatively, Lingard is free to discuss a pre-contract arrangement with foreign clubs from January, meaning a move to the continent is not completely off the cards.

In hindsight Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have allowed Lingard to leave in the summer when clubs were willing to offer some sort of fee for him, it has become very clear he is too good to waste his prime years sitting on the United bench.