Match report: Everton Women 0-2 Manchester United Women



Manchester United Women have secured qualification to the quarter finals of the Continental Cup after beating Everton 2-0 on the road.

Marc Skinner’s Reds put on a dominant performance under the lights at Walton Hall Park as an own goal and a strike from Martha Thomas sealed the victory.

United started the game bright, with the first chance coming in the 10th minute as Leah Galton’s header found the gloves of the Everton keeper.

Moments later Ella Toone had a shot on target but Brosnan saved it well.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t all quiet up the other end, as Everton saw a glancing header go wide.

United made their breakthrough following a free kick when Katie Zelem’s effort was turned in to her own net by Turner.

United hit the woodwork as many times as they found the back of the net as Martha Thomas headed a Leah Galton cross onto the bar whilst Kirsty Hanson’s strike also rattled the post.

Before the half was over, Katie Zelem played a lovely through ball to Martha Thomas, who finished it beautifully from close range. 2-0 United.

A number of chances ensued for United who were having a lot of joy out on the wing with Smith linking up well with Galton, who seemed to be enjoying herself. However, United couldn’t find the third.

They did keep Everton largely at bay in the second half with Sophie Baggaley having a fairly quiet evening compared to her last game.

The victory means United are guaranteed qualification either as top of the group or best runner-up.

In the last 7 away games in all competitions, United have won 5 and drawn 2, enjoying their time on the road.

