Anthony Elanga: Manchester United look to tie down exciting youngster

Manchester United prospect Anthony Elanga reportedly looks set to be given a starring role under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The sensational winger appears to be part of the German boss’ plans for this season and the future.

According to The Telegraph, Elanga is not far away from committing his long-term future to United after breaking into the first-team and impressing Rangnick.

The young teenager only just signed a new deal back in March but that was prior to making his debut.

It seems Rangnick hopes to give Elanga the terms of a professional first-team footballer as well as a long contract.

If the former RB Leipzig man has identified the Swede as a player for the future then it makes sense to tie him down before any trouble can brew.

That trouble can be in the form of clubs sniffing around for his signature or in the form of him looking for better terms, perhaps after a good run of performances.

By getting ahead of it all, Elanga can then just focus on his performances and listening to what the manager wants from him.

The trouble for the versatile star is that there are a host of players who are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and to an extent even Donny van de Beek are all ahead of him.

This is because of Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2 formation where he appears happy to use Elanga as a striker as well as a narrow winger.

His versatility could see him gain more minutes in that respect and fans are certainly excited to see him in action more often.