Kieran McKenna leaves Man United to become manager of Ipswich Town

Kieran McKenna has left Manchester United.

Rumours earlier today which we reported here indicated that the first team coach had been approached by Ipswich Town to become their new manager.

And whilst this seemed to be a story that would take a few days to unravel, McKenna has announced his departure from Manchester United just a few hours later with official confirmation following that he was going to take the helm at the East Anglian club.

‘The 35-year-old is joining the League One club on a three-and-a-half year contract as the permanent replacement for Paul Cook, although John McGreal has been in interim charge,’ United’s official website reported this evening.

‘The Suffolk side are scheduled to face Sunderland at home on Saturday.’

United’s director of football, John Murtough, said:

‘Kieran is a hugely talented coach who has been a real asset to the club during his time here. Working with the Under-18s, he was instrumental in the development of many of our younger players, who then went on to be regulars in the first team.

‘He then went on to become a key part of the first-team coaching set-up, where his detailed approach and unstinting hard work have been valued and important.

‘Now he has the chance to forge his own path as a manager and everyone at Manchester United wishes him the very best.’

McKenna said:

‘It has been a great honour to work for Manchester United for the last five years. When I arrived as Under-18s lead coach in 2016, I had the privilege to work within a world-leading youth development system, coaching excellent talent in a truly fantastic environment.

‘I’ll always be grateful to Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. I have learnt so much during the past four years and it was a pleasure to be part of such a dedicated group of staff. I would like to thank Ralf Rangnick, I have really enjoyed the short time I have worked with him and I really appreciate his understanding throughout this process.

“From the start of my coaching career, it has always been my ultimate ambition to move into football management …I want to thank the staff and players that I have worked with over the years and, of course, wish Ralf and this incredible club all the best for the future.’

It was also confirmed on the club’s official website that coach Martyn will join McKenna as Ipswich’s assistant manager.