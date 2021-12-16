Man United’s coach Kieran McKenna approached by Ipswich town for vacant manager role

Manchester United could be about to lose another first team coach as rumours that Kieran McKenna is leaving the club are gathering pace.

McKenna is a survivor of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era and there was some surprise when he was kept on by interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Reports of his not being popular with the players had been persistent but in the end it was fellow coach Michael Carrick who left after taking control of the team for three matches as caretaker boss.

But McKenna now looks like he might follow suit as The Athletic’s Adam Crafton reports this afternoon that the former Tottenham coach has been approached by Ipswich town in regard to their vacant manager role.

The reporter also claims that another first team coach, Martyn Pert, might leave along with McKenna.

‘The Athletic understands talks are ongoing, with Ipswich thought to be closing in on his signature.

‘United will not stand in his way as it is viewed as a great opportunity for McKenna.

The ‘Tractor Boys’ have been managerless for nearly two weeks after Paul Cook was sacked.

Having been tipped for promotion this season, Ipswich are already well adrift of the play-off places and lie 12th in the Championship.

United this afternoon announced that they have closed their training facilities due to Covid-19 outbreak and that their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend has been cancelled.

This will provide a silver lining for the club as they will have time to seek a replacement for the pair should the appointment become official.

Ralf Rangnick said recently that attracting coaches he knows and trusts to the club is difficult at the moment due to the fact that most are in long-term contracts.

The temporary nature of his own appointment therefore makes it a risky move for most as the permanent manager appointed in June may choose to bring his own coaching staff with him.