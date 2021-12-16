Man United’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion postponed

Manchester United’s Premier League tie with Brighton and Hove Albion, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

A club statement read:

‘Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, scheduled for Saturday 18 December at 12:30 GMT, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.

‘The health of players and staff is our priority. Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to COVID-19, the club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.

‘We will also suspend football training operations at the Carrington Training Complex for a short period to help reduce risk of further transmission.

‘We regret any disappointment and inconvenience caused to fans by the postponement.’

It is the second match this week that United have had to cancel due to Covid-19.

It was reported earlier today that as many as 19 people at United have tested positive, although it is unknown how many of these are players.

The fact that training at Carrington has been shut down will probably mean that the women’s and academy matches scheduled for the weekend will also be postponed.

The growing number of postponements has led to fears that there will be a second total lockdown of football, although the Independent’s Miguel Delaney sounded an optimistic note this afternoon, saying:

‘For what it’s worth, there is a fair belief that the situation will calm down now that clubs are returning to Project Restart protocols.’

Unless either this or the Brentford match are rearranged in the meantime, United will now have to wait until 27th December for their next match, away to Newcastle United.