Manchester United identify Leeds United’s Illan Meslier as a potential investment

Manchester United have reportedly been keeping tabs on Leeds United star Illan Meslier, as they consider their long-term options.

The talented Frenchman has impressed since joining the club back in 2019 from FC Lorient on a loan deal.

According to the Daily Mail, United sent goalkeeping scout Tony Coton to keep an eye on Meslier during Leeds’ clash with Manchester City.

It’s said the Red Devils feel he’s the best young goalkeeper in the country, with chief scout Jim Lawlor also having spent time watching him.

Daily Mail’s sources also claim Meslier is seen as the long-term target for Manchester United should a radical change in the goalkeeping department happen.

Ralf Rangnick is spoilt for options in the position as he has David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, and Lee Grant, among other younger academy stars.

The Mail previously reported that Henderson will look to leave at the end of the season if he can’t reclaim the number one spot from De Gea.

The German boss has previously stated the need for three goalkeepers and insisted the experienced Spaniard was his first choice.

This could mean Henderson would want to leave, whether permanently or on loan, in order to get the regular minutes he’s desperately sought in the past.

Heaton is likely to be happy with being a backup keeper whereas Grant has been compared to a goalkeeping coach more than an actual player.

This could leave Rangnick with the need for a long-term young keeper who could take over from De Gea, especially if he’s unable to adapt to the sweeping role that’s required of him.

As good of a shot-stopper he is, the former Atletico Madrid man has a reputation for being glued to his line, and Rangnick’s high defensive line tactics could mean trouble in this regard.

Nonetheless, it will take something drastic to happen for United to invest in Meslier, particularly since he will demand first-team minutes himself.