Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri vows to give everything

Manchester United fans will love what Hannibal Mejbri had to say following Tunisia’s Arab Cup semi-final win over Egypt.

The academy superstar is currently abroad and representing his nation on an international level, winning multiple man of the match awards in the process.

🗣 Hannibal on the Arab Cup semi-final: "Crazy. I would like to thank the fans as the atmosphere was crazy. It was, I don't know, like we were playing the #UCL final." [Alkass Sports] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 16, 2021

🗣 Hannibal: "This is my first competition with the [Tunisia] national team and this is 18 years of work. I give everything every day, every game. Even if I play keeper, I will give everything." [Alkass Sports] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 16, 2021

🗣 Hannibal when the interviewer suggested the Premier League may soon have a new star: "I'm not a star for the moment but I will work on it." [Alkass Sports] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 16, 2021

Hannibal opted to represent Tunisia instead of France, which he was also eligible for, as he hoped he could promote African football.

The young midfielder could return to United with a spot suddenly open for him given the potential turnover that could happen this January.

Mejbri is capable of playing in as a defensive-midfielder, central-midfielder, and an attacking-midfielder and so his versatility should help him.

It’s likely he will be on international duty again soon, given how Tunisia will play in January’s African Cup of Nations too.

Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, and Donny van de Beek‘s futures are all uncertain and so that could see Ralf Rangnick, or whoever comes in after him, opt to hand Mejbri a first-team spot.