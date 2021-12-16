Paul Pogba’s January Juventus move scuppered by tax evasion charges

A new report from Italy claims that the only issue preventing Juventus from signing Paul Pogba in January is the ongoing investigation into the club’s tax affairs.

Calciomercato.it claims an exclusive story in which, as reported here on Tuesday, the deal was discussed during a meeting between Pogba’s agent, former pizza chef Mino Raiola, and Juve’s vice president, Pavel Nedved.

‘According to what Calciomercato.it has learned, Juventus chiefs were planning the return of Paul Pogba to Turin already in the January window that is about to open, in addition to embracing the Dusan Vlahovic idea more and more concretely,’ the outlet reports.

‘In the talks over the past few hours with Juventus executives, Raiola, again according to what our editorial team gathered, tried to take stock of the situation face-to-face.

‘The investigation carried out by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office in regard to the capital gains issue, with the involvement of the top Juventus chiefs, and the consequent investigation carried out by the FIGC prosecutor … have held back the initiative.

‘Even in the face of not very green accounts, Juventus in fact would have liked to try.

‘There is an urgent need to prune the rose from dry branches and by those who are not considered central by Massimiliano Allegri.

‘Juventus … hoped to also find the resources to cover, at least in part, Pogba’s hiring.

‘[But] at the moment … everything is held back by the ongoing investigations.’

The investigations in question refer to accusations that Juve artificially inflated transfer fees in order to balance the books, resulting in an alleged capital gains tax avoidance of around €282 million.

If Juventus are found guilty their already precarious financial situation will be plunged into deep crisis as the amount in question will have to be repaid.

It is unlikely that the situation will be resolved before the January window closes, which leaves Pogba and Raiola even further bereft of offers other than the one United have left on the table, reported to be in the region of £325,000 per week.