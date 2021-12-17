Anthony Martial: Juventus interested in landing striker on loan in January

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial could be heading for an exit away from the club in the January transfer window.

The French international has been out of form for a number of seasons now and with limited appearances in recent matches, even the player himself wants to move on at this stage.

According to The Independent, the Italian outlet Gazzetta claims that Juventus are interested in securing the player.

The Italian giants will look to sign the 26-year-old on a six-month loan deal which will expire in the summer of 2022.

Martial has been at United since his arrival from Monaco in 2015 where he arrived in style, scoring on his debut against fierce rivals Liverpool.

According to ESPN, the club are yet to receive a serious enquiry about the striker’s availability in January even after his agent claimed the player wants to leave the club.

The outlet later goes on to say that United are willing to listen to offers for players who don’t want to stay at the club beyond this season, especially after interim manager Rangnick made his intentions clear about the player’s contract expiring in a recent press conference.

It’ll also be unlikely that the club will sanction a cut-price exit and will not be willing to split the wages between the club if a loan agreement comes through.

The out-of-form striker is yet to feature for the Red Devils under Rangnick after a knee injury that has kept him out of the side for a while.

Sport Witness are reporting that the club has ‘broken up’ with the striker after his agent made claims about Martial’s desire to leave.

The outlet goes on to say that the French striker will do everything he can to change teams in the January transfer window.

Right now, it is too early to agree to a deal so the player and the clubs involved will have to wait until January but under the right agreements, a deal can be found.

United fans will be hoping that an exit will happen sooner rather than later after the player’s agent confirmed his desire to leave.