Edinson Cavani: Barcelona come calling for prolific Manchester United star

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani appears to be edging towards a move to Barcelona, with it even potentially happening next month.

The experienced Uruguayan has not quite had the same impact this season as he did in the last, although that’s largely down to his injuries.

📝 — Edinson Cavani is determined to do whatever it takes to sign for Barcelona. He decided about it long ago. He is content with risking the bonuses and signing under his contract at Manchester United #mufc #mujournal [@FApor_elmundo] https://t.co/wF3R6KXflH — United Journal (@theutdjournal) December 17, 2021

📝 — Edinson Cavani would terminate his contract with Manchester United to join Barcelona #mufc #mujournal [@TNTSportsAR] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) December 16, 2021

Edinson Cavani will join Barcelona in January to replace Sergio Agüero. Cavani has rejected interest from Boca Juniors. #MUFC [@TyCSports] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) December 16, 2021

📝 — Edinson Cavani is determined to do whatever it takes to sign for Barcelona. He decided about it long ago. He is content with risking the bonuses and signing under his contract at Manchester United #mufc #mujournal [@FApor_elmundo]

📝 — Barcelona have proposed a 18 month contract to Edinson Cavani. €3.5M + €1M in add-ons based on performance. If the first proposal is rejected then the following proposal would be €4M + €1.5M in add-ons depending on performance #mufc #mujournal [@gerardromero]

📝 — Edinson Cavani would terminate his contract with Manchester United to join Barcelona #mufc #mujournal [@TNTSportsAR]

Edinson Cavani will join Barcelona in January to replace Sergio Agüero. Cavani has rejected interest from Boca Juniors. #MUFC [@TyCSports]

Barcelona appear to be on the lookout for cheap options for the striker position, with Sergio Aguero being forced into an early retirement due to health issues.

The talented Argentine joined for free from Manchester City in what seemed to be an ideal deal for all three parties.

The Spanish giants probably thought their striker issues would subsequently be resolved but now they have to start their search all over again and on an even tighter budget.

Signing Cavani for free certainly makes sense for them but it remains to be seen whether Ralf Rangnick would sanction such a move.

The German boss has insisted that no player should have to be convinced to stay at Manchester United, and he’s likely to say that to the former PSG man too.

It would be a shame for Cavani to leave Old Trafford without going out on a high, as he quickly became a cult figure.

If he terminates his contract and forces a move to Barcelona, it will leave a bitter taste in fans’ mouths.