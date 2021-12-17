Manchester United decide on five players’ futures ahead of January

Manchester United boss Ralph Rangnick reportedly has a host of players’ futures to consider ahead of the January transfer window.

Numerous reports have been written about who may come or go and the Mirror are the latest to take their crack at it, mentioning five particular players.

The Mirror discussed Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson, Phil Jones, and Donny van de Beek‘s futures.

They claim the talented Frenchman wants to leave in January due to a lack of minutes and United will sell only if a £30m bid is made.

This means a loan deal is more likely for Martial, with Atletico Madrid being linked with a potential swap deal, but it’s understood both the player and the Red Devils want a permanent separation.

Lingard reportedly has a £20m price tag but it’s likely most clubs would rather wait for six months and sign him for free in the summer.

The only thing said about Jones is that he could be moved on whereas Van de Beek is appreciated by Rangnick and so won’t be allowed to leave.

Henderson is understood to be keen on departing on loan only but the German boss is ‘reluctant’ to sign off on anything as it would leave him with just Tom Heaton as cover.

Lastly, The Mirror claim there are unlikely to be any incomings this January as Rangnick looks to trim a bloated squad.

Some fans have talked about how the outgoings are a positive as it allows the former RB Leipzig man to clear the deck, so to speak, and prepare the squad for himself or the next manager.

Others have voiced their concerns over how too many changes might be bad and how having a big squad in a Covid-hit world might be a smart thing.

Nonetheless, Rangnick has often been praised for his ability to build squads and so it’s like the decisions he makes will be the right ones.