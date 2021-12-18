Boubacar Kamara: Manchester United target looks for free transfer

Manchester United have been given a boost in their search for a defensive-midfielder, with Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara reportedly intending to leave next summer.

The talented Frenchman has previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford and perhaps it’s now a transfer that can materialise.

Re: Boubacar Kamara | Player rejected an offer from Newcastle United last summer – his intention is to leave Marseille on a free transfer this summer for a club playing Champions' League football, according to sources contacted by Get French Football News. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 18, 2021

“Re: Boubacar Kamara | Player rejected an offer from Newcastle United last summer – his intention is to leave Marseille on a free transfer this summer for a club playing Champions’ League football, according to sources contacted by Get French Football News.”

United have long needed a defensive-midfielder and it’s understood new manager Ralf Rangnick is still keen on addressing the position.

RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara is the name popping up the most lately as he has a release clause worth around £30m.

The Red Devils could trigger that early and bring him in next month to help Rangnick in his bid to climb up the table.

However, Manchester United may be tempted to just wait until the summer to sign Kamara for free and save the funds for other investments.

Given the number of potential outgoings over the coming months, Rangnick, or whatever manager comes in next, will probably need funds to reinvest.

Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, and Dean Henderson all have question marks over their futures for a variety of reasons.

Rangnick might want to clear the decks or he might want to make the transition happen slowly, as he’s insisted he hasn’t made any evaluations just yet.

Kamara fits the German boss’ criteria for transfer targets as he’s young, has a lot of potential, and can play in multiple positions.