Ruben Amorim: Sporting Lisbon boss heavily linked with Manchester United job

Manchester United will reportedly hire Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim as their next manager, following Ralf Rangnick’s interim period.

The German boss was brought in from Russia and handed the reigns at Old Trafford six months, followed by two years as a senior advisor.

Rúben Amorim, current Sporting manager, will be Manchester United manager next season. Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have approved his hiring. #MUFC [@jorgenicola] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) December 17, 2021

It’s understood Rangnick will have a say on who United’s next manager will be but not many have claimed it would be Amorim.

The Sporting boss has impressed many in Europe and appears to be the next big thing in European football management.

However, because of Rangnick’s influence on who’s coming in next, the prediction was that it would be Ajax’s Erik ten Hag as they play similar styles of football.

PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino has long been linked with the United job but his name has died down more recently, particularly since the French giants insisted they don’t want him to leave.

Amorim doesn’t appear to be of the Rangnick school of thought but there are no reliable sources linking him with a move next season just yet.

It could be argued that the former RB Leipzig man prefers younger players with lots of potential and so may feel the same way about managers too.

Rangnick hasn’t ruled out continuing as manager beyond the six months if the ideal candidate cannot be signed just yet.

It’s a possibility that might be considered if he impresses with the Red Devils and Ten Hag or Pochettino or indeed Amorim remain unavailable.