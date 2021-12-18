Steve McManaman: Manchester United need Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham

Pundit Steve McManaman has insisted Manchester United need Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham more than anyone else.

The young Englishman has long been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford and is one of Europe’s most-wanted prospects.

According to the Daily Mail, McManaman said: “He (Bellingham) has got all the attributes to be a superstar.

“When you look through the teams and the sides that could buy him – Manchester United would need that type of player as a central midfielder. Manchester City, with Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, not so much.

“Liverpool have got Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho. Of course it would be a great signing, he’s a great player, but whether Liverpool need him now is another thing.

“Henderson is moving towards the end of his career. James Milner also. So Liverpool could always take another centre midfielder but it’s very congested in there.

“Georginio Wijnaldum left the club in the summer and people said they needed to replace him but they didn’t. But whether people move on and Jürgen brings Jude in is another thing.

“City could accommodate him but they’ve got a plethora of great players in there and he mightn’t play.

“I think United need a centre midfielder of that (Bellingham’s) ilk.

“Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata are coming to the end of their careers and Paul Pogba may leave.

“So if there’s one team that needs a player like Jude Bellingham, it’s Manchester United.”

Bellingham had the chance to join United from Birmingham City, even being given a tour of Old Trafford by legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Unfortunately Borussia Dortmund convinced the sensational midfielder to join as they presented an actual plan for his career and promised him first-team minutes.

The Red Devils remain keen on Bellingham’s signature but he’s certainly worth a whole lot more now, and convincing the German giants to sell won’t be easy.

This is particularly true given how Erling Haaland is expected to leave next summer and Dortmund won’t be too happy about selling two of their prized players in one go.

Manchester United’s need for quality in their engine room is well known and Bellingham would certainly address that issue but the price tag may be too steep.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick may be interested in the dazzling player but he has to consider any purchases for the next permanent manager too.

Nonetheless, it’s likely despite the low chances of a transfer that United would still chase his signature as he is a generational talent.