Ten Man United stars rumoured to leave in January: which five will really go?

With exactly two weeks until the January transfer window opens, at least no less than ten Manchester United first team stars are rumoured to be looking for a winter exit from the club, either on permanent deals or on loan. In this article, we look at the likelihood of each of those moves taking place.

Paul Pogba – Prediction: Stays

With United short of options in midfield, from a footballing perspective it makes sense for Pogba to stay until the end of the season, but from a financial point of view, the January window represents United’s last chance of recouping any kind of transfer fee for him.

However, the only two clubs who were left in the battle for his signature – Juventus and Paris Saint Germain – have this week both reportedly been ruled out. Juve are said to be holding off on the transfer because of their ongoing tax evasion investigation and Leonardo, director of football at PSG, has announced that they will not be looking to sign anyone in this window.

Edinson Cavani – Prediction: Leaves

Cavani’s nose has clearly been put out of joint by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and he has been complaining about playing time, although to be fair to United, the player has ruled himself out injured for most of the season so far anyway.

With United boss Ralf Rangnick saying recently that he would not try to persuade an unhappy player to stay and both Cavani and Barcelona reportedly both desperate for him to replace the unfortunate Sergio Aguero at the Camp Neu, it seems almost inevitable that the Uruguayan will be heading for Spain at the earliest opportunity, with perhaps at best a couple of million being thrown at United to soften the blow.

Anthony Martial – Prediction: Stays

Martial’s agent has said he wishes to leave in January and there appears to be huge interest in him from the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Newcastle. However, the Frenchman’s situation is slightly different to that of Cavani – he has a contract at United until June 2024 with the option of another year, and he is 26 years of age, coming in to his peak years.

This all means that United will want a substantial sum for the player – a report this week suggested a minimum of £30 million. This possibly wouldn’t be a problem for Newcastle and there has been talk of a player exchange with Atletico. There is also the option of a loan.

The other issue, though, is cover: if Cavani does go, will Ralf Rangnick allow another centre forward to also leave the club midway through the season, leaving just Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood as recognised strikers? Probably not.



Jesse Lingard – Prediction: Leaves

Let’s face it, Lingard would be a West Ham player already had United not been quite so greedy in asking for a £30 million transfer fee last summer, which the Hammers could not afford. But now, with six months remaining on his contract and the player hardly having kicked a ball this season, anything the Reds can get for him at this stage will be better than nothing.

There has been interest in the 28-year-old from all over Europe but it seems most likely that it will be a Premier League side that will win this race. Newcastle are likely to offer the most cash but will Lingard risk joining a relegation threatened side? West Ham are still sniffing around and Everton are also rumoured to be interested. It does feel like this time, Jesse will be on his way.

Donny van de Beek – Prediction: Stays

It was looking almost certain under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that the Dutchman would leave in January. However, all evidence so far points to the fact that Ralf Rangnick will rotate the side more and this could and should give Van de Beek a better opportunity to win a more regular starting berth.

Like Martial, Donny has a long contract and probably a higher market value than would be offered in the current climate, so it seems more likely that he will stay and fight for his place in the team for the next six months at least.

Diogo Dalot – Prediction: Stays

A very similar story to Van de Beek, except that Dalot looks to have already cemented his place in the starting line-up over Aaron Wan-Bissaka after a series of commanding displays.

There is still a chance that United will try again for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier next month and in the unlikely event that a deal is struck, then José Mourinho is reportedly keen on signing his countryman for the second time, this time at AS Roma. But right now that all seems unlikely.

Phil Jones – Prediction: Leaves on loan

Jones is finally fit again after almost two years of absence through injury. However, the chances of getting game time look very limited given that there are four centre backs ahead of him in the pecking order.

It seems unlikely that there will be many clubs willing to match his £75,000 per week salary given his age and injury record, so a loan deal might be more likely. This would give Phil a chance to prove his fitness, which in turn would allow United to get more for him if he was to move on permanently in the summer.

Dean Henderson – Prediction: Leaves on loan

With Tom Heaton able to deputise for the in-form David de Gea in goal, Henderson might be allowed to go on loan at this stage but it seems unlikely he will be sold. His new contract sees him earning £100,000 per week, which added to the transfer fee United would expect means that he would be an expensive acquisition for any club.

Juan Mata – Prediction: Stays

Reports have once again surfaced recently of a return to his native Valencia but there has also been plenty of talk of Mata staying at Old Trafford and going into coaching when he hangs up his boots. He would also have to take a significant salary cut to join los Che, whose financial struggles mean that they would probably only be able to offer around a third of his current £160,000 a week deal. And whilst that only has six months left to run, all in all, it seems more likely that he will see out his contract, especially for cover if Jesse Lingard leaves, who plays in the same range of positions.

Amad Diallo – Prediction: Leaves on loan

It looked last season as if Amad would just explode at Old Trafford but an injury at the start of this term left him unable to get a loan deal away and in the few chances he has had, he has not hit the heights expected of him since his return.

With Feyenoord still interested in a loan and plenty of other suitors following suit, it seems like a racing certainty that the Ivorian will be loaned out in January.