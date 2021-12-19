Match report: Manchester United Women 5-0 Aston Villa Women



Manchester United women have thrashed Aston Villa in the WSL, beating them 5-0 at home in Leigh.

United exhibited a dominant display as they continued their fight for a top three finish and asserted their dominance early on with a goal from Ella Toone in the eighth minute.

The Reds had chance after chance and after Hayley Ladd was brought down in the box by Hannah Hampton, United notched a second when captain Katie Zelem converted the spot kick.

United peppered the Villa goal for much of the half, with further chances for Toone and Staniforth.

However, United would have to wait until the second half in order to extend their lead.

It was Lucy Staniforth who got the third within five minutes of the restart. Assisted by Alessia Russo, she found the bottom right corner from a right footed shot on the edge of the box.

Villa’s misery was compounded in the 64th minute as keeper Hannah Hampton had to leave the field of play after suffering a knee injury in the first half.

Martha Thomas nodded in the fourth for the Reds with just under 20 minutes left on the clock.

The action wasn’t over there though as Ella Toone, who had had a great game, scored one final goal for United. Her right footed shot found the bottom left corner.

United ended 2021 on a real high in a fabulous display in front of the home fans.

Heading into the winter break, United are just two points behind Spurs who sit in third, the final Champions League spot. Can they push on in the new year and clench that third spot? Marc Skinner and the Barmy Army will certainly hope so!