Dean Henderson and Diogo Dalot find out their futures under Ralf Rangnick

Fabrizio Romano has provided updates on Manchester United duo Diogo Dalot and Dean Henderson, as their respective futures take two different paths.

Ralf Rangnick’s arrival has meant new decisions had to be made on certain players and so it’s a turbulent time for them in some ways.

Manchester United are 'more than happy' with Diogo Dalot performances. AS Roma wanted him for January but nothing was agreed – he's now key player for Rangnick. Borussia Dortmund bid was turned down last summer. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC 📲 More on Man Utd decisions: https://t.co/nfVR4XPTIT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2021

🗞 Dean Henderson will look for options to play first team football in January and the summer, depending on the options he is presented with. [@FabrizioRomano] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 20, 2021

Dalot’s future was very much up in the air under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since the first day and not just the past few months or so.

After all, one of the legendary Norwegian’s first incoming players was Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is a direct competitor for the right-back spot.

Dalot was later sent on loan to AC Milan to revive his career and he succeeded in doing so, impressing the Italian giants so much that they wanted to purchase him.

Solskjaer kept the young Portuguese this time around, more so out of necessity than anything, but still didn’t really hand him any minutes.

Rangnick’s arrival saw new life breathed into Dalot and it looks like he now won’t be going anywhere, at least for this January.

Henderson’s journey has been the opposite almost, as Solskjaer favoured him greatly but he now finds himself on the outside, especially given David de Gea‘s remarkable form.