Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard: Manchester United fans told what to expect

Manchester United fans have been told what to expect in regards to Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani‘s futures ahead of the January transfer window.

The duo have been linked with moves away from the club of late and supporters are keen to see if they’ll still be at Old Trafford on February first.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle will no longer pursue Lingard presently, and the player himself does not wish to leave in the January window as he looks to fight his way into Rangnick’s plans.

It’s understood there are no contract talks between United and him at the moment and nothing is planned for the future either.

Lingard is said to prefer to focus on his football and will instead consider his options in the summer.

It’s believed the versatile attacker came back to Old Trafford from West Ham in the summer as he was told he would play a bigger role.

The Telegraph, confirm all the main points from The Athletic: That Lingard will stay until the summer, he will fight for his place, he will look at his options at the end of the season, and lastly his contract negotiations have gone nowhere.

The only thing The Telegraph add in regards to his situation is that clubs outside the Premier League are keeping an eye on him and that a loan move to West Ham again is not an option.

They also claim that, despite all the noise surrounding Cavani, Barcelona have not yet actually made any enquiries.

The experienced Uruguayan has had a sudden burst of rumours claim he was on the move to the La Liga giants.

Some sections of the media made it sound as though it’s almost about to be confirmed, while others insisted there’s just interest but nothing more so far.

There were rumours Cavani was willing to terminate his contract and even accept a lower wage in order to don the famous Barcelona shirt.

It seems Xavi is keen on the former PSG man after Sergio Aguero was forced into an early retirement due to health complications.