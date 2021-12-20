Frenkie de Jong: United trying to convince player as he is no longer considered untouchable at Barcelona



Manchester United are attempting to bring in Frenkie De Jong after it emerged that the player is no longer considered untouchable at Barcelona.

The Dutch international has been at Barcelona for just over two years now after previously being linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2019.

Since joining the Spanish giants, he hasn’t shown his best capabilities as a footballer apart from a bright spell of form towards the end of last season.

According to El Nacional.cat,

De Jong’s current form could lead to him being replaced in the starting lineup and he could even be the first one out of the door in the summer.

The reason why the talented midfielder is falling out of favour at the club is that he hasn’t shown his best version of himself and hasn’t justified his 86 million euros price tag.

Barcelona can raise a significant amount of money if they do sell the midfielder as he is still young enough to improve.

United are trying to convince the player to join the club and that the Xavi Hernandez project will not work.

He is currently rated at around €90 million according to Transfermarkt.com and many clubs are believed to be interested in securing the player.

The rise of youngsters in Spain seems to be a key reason why he is no longer untouchable, with players such as Nico González and Gavi taking to the stage in recent months.

Pedri, who made his international debut with Spain earlier on in the year, is currently injured but will be ready to return in the new year as he fights to displace the out-of-form Dutch star.

The outlet later goes on to say that Man United are best positioned for the player and will be willing to offer Barcelona a lot of money.

It was reported recently that the two clubs discussed the possibility with a figure of €55 million being rejected by the Catalans.

He is considered a good replacement for Paul Pogba who doesn’t want to renew his contract with the club.

If United come calling with the right money, the Spanish club will not stand in the way and De Jong could well arrive at Old Trafford in the summer.

