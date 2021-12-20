Manchester United set to announce Richard Arnold as the new Chief Executive Officer



Manchester United are set to announce Richard Arnold as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Ed Woodward.

The outgoing executive vice-chairman resigned in April after the catastrophe that followed the announcement of the European Super League.

Arnold has been at the club since 2005 and has served as Managing Director since 2013.

According to Sky News, the club could announce the promotion of the director to the New York Stock Exchange as early as today or within the next couple of days.

Woodward will remain at the club in a consultancy role for a number of months when he finally leaves his current role.

To United fans, the appointment will be no surprise after Arnold was always seen as the frontrunner to replace the outgoing CEO.

He will become the first person to officially hold the role of CEO since the resignation of David Gill in 2013.

During Woodward’s time at the club, United have seen their worst trophy drought since the mid-1980s after not winning a trophy since the Europa League win in 2017.

In April, he announced his resignation but claimed it had nothing to do with the ESL despite it happening during the protests outside of Old Trafford earlier on in the spring.

United fans took to Twitter to complain about the soon-to-be-confirmed promotion, with some completely puzzled by the decision and others claiming it is painful and a shambles.

Sky News reports that the appointment of Arnold will bring a number of changes to the way the company is run.

However, the changes would not involve a formal restructuring of the club particularly after the recent changes involving the appointment of a Sporting Director and Technical Director.

United fans will be wishing for more success once the changes are officially confirmed and will be hoping the new club structure will be able to find the right manager to overtake Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

