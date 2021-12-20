Ralf Rangnick to be supported by Manchester United hierarchy

Manchester United fans have been told exactly what they wanted to hear in regards to the club’s plans for the January transfer window.

Ralf Rangnick recently joined as interim manager and although the team’s matches have been disrupted, that hasn’t affected plans for investment.

According to Manchester Evening News, United are ready to invest in a defensive-midfielder this upcoming January as they look to back Rangnick in the market.

It’s believed those at Old Trafford already agreed last summer that the club’s engine room was the area that needed investment in next.

It’s said RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara has become of interest of late, given Rangnick’s former association with the club before.

The Red Devils currently have Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba, and Bruno Fernandes as their options in midfield.

However, it’s still easy to argue the need for investment, even if it’s only about improving on the quality that’s already there.

The bigger argument is that the options on paper are worse in reality when the proper context is provided.

For example, Matic is the club’s only specialist defensive-midfielder but his age means he can’t be relied upon on a weekly basis, not to mention whether he suits Rangnick’s pressing style of football.

McTominay and Fred suit the German boss but there have been complaints over their ability to pass the ball and dictate play.

Van de Beek, Bruno, and Pogba all have question marks over their respective abilities so deep in midfield, as they’re all naturally more like attacking-midfielders.

A purchase such as Haidara would not only be necessary but also one that’s long overdue, at least in the opinion of the fans.