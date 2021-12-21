Anthony Martial: Manchester United star has three interested parties in potential loan move

There has been a new development in Anthony Martial‘s future at Manchester United as he seeks to reignite his stagnating career.

The talented Frenchman is going through a tough period of late and his agent previously announced his intentions to leave Old Trafford.

Exclusive: Anthony Martial’s preference is to join #Sevilla on loan if he is to leave #ManUtd next month, amid interest from #Barcelona and #Juventus. Striker set for talks with Rangnick in next few days. More on #SSN soon #MUFC https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx pic.twitter.com/zoqhRihWhA — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) December 21, 2021

Martial has found himself far down in the pecking order after a change in circumstances both personally and in regards to the club.

Ralf Rangnick’s arrival has seen a switch to the 4-2-2-2 formation from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s 4-2-3-1 formation, which in theory should mean more opportunities for the former AS Monaco man.

However, the German boss has lots of options in the striker position, with Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Mason Greenwood all capable of playing up front.

Rangnick has insisted no player should be convinced or chased to stay at United and so it’s likely that if Martial wants out, he’ll be allowed to do so.

The former RB Leipzig man has enough depth in the forward positions but perhaps he could be left short if Cavani gets his reported move to Barcelona.

As talented as Ronaldo is, he’s also in the twilight of his career so Rangnick will have to keep one eye on the future.

Martial’s struggles came after Cavani’s purchase in the summer of 2020 and his own battle with injuries.

He’s since either failed to find form, been out injured, or gone through illness and it seems he needs a fresh start of sorts.