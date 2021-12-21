FC Barcelona tell Edinson Cavani to force his way out of Manchester United

Edinson Cavani is expected to force a free transfer from Manchester United in January, according to a new report from Spain.

The Uruguayan was persuaded to stay at Old Trafford in the summer by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has found game time limited due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and his own injury problems.

In the meantime, Barcelona have come knocking at his door after Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football, leaving them without a recognised centre forward.

Although it has been reported that Barça have not made a formal approach to United and that they are concerned over his ongoing tendon injury, reports suggesting he is near the top of their list have persisted.

Twitch TV Reporter Gerard Romero claims that Cavani has even already agreed a deal with the Catalan club which would see him receiving €3.5 million plus bonuses over the next six months and €4 million next season.

This implies a massive salary cut from the €15 million per annum salary he is on at United.

🚨 Contamos en @JijantesFC La propuesta para Cavani del Barça de año y medio Hasta junio ficha de 3.5M + 1 en variables en función de rendimiento El siguiente: 4M + 1.5 en variable por rendimiento y títulos#jijantesfc #mercato pic.twitter.com/N0iAf3lBJQ — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) December 16, 2021

‘[Cavani] does not want to miss the opportunity to play for a great club like Barça and to debut in the Spanish La Liga, a competition in which he has never participated,’ Mundo Deportivo explains.

‘The Uruguayan striker is willing to lower his current record to play for Barça, something that would facilitate his arrival at the Camp Nou.’

However, the stumbling block is said to be United’s stance on the issue. The Red Devils are reported to be reluctant to let Cavani go midseason, as it could leave them short of cover for Ronaldo in the centre-forward position.

According to Mundo, Barça are therefore expecting the 34-year-old to agitate for a move, and a free one at that.

‘He must fulfill an important mission in Manchester: to convince his club to let him leave in January in the direction of Barcelona and, if it can be, for free,’ the outlet claims.

In truth there is little advantage to United of letting the player go at this stage, especially if another forward option, Anthony Martial, leaves either on a permanent or loan deal, as has also been widely reported.

To complicate matters even further, in stark contrast to Mundo, Romero is now claiming that Barça have cooled their interest in order to focus on a move for Erling Haaland or Dusan Vlahovic in the summer, which seems unlikely at this stage.