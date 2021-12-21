Manchester United will face Arsenal away in the quarter-final of the Continental Cup

Yesterday the draw took place for the quarter finals of the Continental Cup.

Manchester United women reached the quarter final stages after they beat Everton away mid-week to secure a spot as either top of the group or best runner up.

The quarters will take place on the 19th and 20th of January and United will face Arsenal away at Borehamwood with an evening kick off scheduled.

A trip to north London awaits in the next round of the #ContiCup 🏆 The tie will be played on January 19/20… 🗓#MUWomen

The last time United faced Arsenal was in the league last month, when they lost 2-0 at home in Leigh.

The Gunners currently sit top of the WSL and remain unbeaten this season and United don’t have such a good record against them.

United have only beaten Arsenal once, at home in the league last year, when they just edged the Gunners out, beating them 1-0.

Arsenal knocked United out of the same competition in the semi-finals back in their debut season after reforming.

However, United will be hoping the Gunners’ minds will be more focused on advancing in the Champions League and capitalizing on the strong first half performance in the league.

Elsewhere, West Ham drew holders Chelsea and tier two side Liverpool will travel to an in-form Tottenham.

Bristol City have yet to find out their opponents but will face City, Leicester or Charlton away.

United have been hoping they may get a good cup run but their next challenge will be a tough one indeed.