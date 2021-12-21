Sergej Milinković-Savić: Manchester United pushing to sign Lazio midfielder next summer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić.

According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero, United are ‘lurking’ for the signing, along with Juventus and Real Madrid.

The midfielder’s agent, Mateja Kežman, has an agreement that his client can leave Lazio next summer.

Calciomercato claim that the ongoing rift between him and Maurizio Sarri has made it a difficult situation for the club.

Juventus are reportedly keen on signing the player but are baulking at Lazio’s €75 million asking price.

The name Milinković-Savić will be familiar to United fans. The club has been previously linked to him on multiple occasions, most notably during the summer of 2018 under Jose Mourinho.

Many believed that the Serbian would replace Paul Pogba in the team, as he represents a similar profile of player.

United did not wish to pay Lazio’s €100 million transfer fee and finally decided against signing him.

Fast forward three years, and United’s name has again been mentioned in the transfer race for Milinković-Savić.

The Serbian boasts a rare combination of physicality and technical brilliance, drawing instant comparisons with Pogba.

He mainly acts as a box-to-box midfielder and has immense stamina to cover a large area of the pitch.

The 26 year old is a massive attacking threat and arrives late in the opposition box to score crucial goals.

He is not the quintessential ‘Ralf Rangnick player’, but has the attributes to excel in United’s midfield.