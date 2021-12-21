Youngsters could follow Kieran McKenna to Ipswich Town on loan

A number of Manchester United youngsters could be set for loan moves in January according to the MEN.

Finalising his move into Ipswich Town’s managerial role quickly last week, Kieran McKenna has a tough task at hand to make up the 10 points Ipswich currently sit behind the play-off spots.

It is of no surprise that the former Manchester United first team coach and academy manager will turn to players he knows to come in and fight the challenge for promotion with him.

The MEN report that “Noam Emeran is just one of the players said to be on the newly-appointed Ipswich boss’ radar.” Other youngsters McKenna is said to be keen on are “Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi, Dylan Levitt and Shola Shoretire.”

With mixed results in the loan market in recent years, Manchester United will be keen to use the connection with McKenna to get first team experience for players under a familiar and highly rated coach.

Similar loan arrangements have proved fruitful for Chelsea in the past to Frank Lampard’s Derby County, producing results which United will be eager to replicate.

Of those linked, Noam Emeran is a crafty winger who has been with Manchester United since February 2019 but has seen little of the pitch in that time due to injuries.

Having returned from injury earlier this month, Emeran picked up an assist in a cameo off the bench against Blackburn u23s. A loan move could be seen as a good route to catch up for lost time on the treatment table by being thrown into the deep end of senior football.

Looking at a more experienced option, Anthony Elanga, a wide forward with blistering pace has already made five appearances for United’s first team. A more optimistic target, Elanga is unlikely to make the move to the League One side as he has impressed Ralf Rangnick in his short time in Manchester.

Teden Mengi will be desperate for more senior football after his loan to Derby County last season and a guaranteed start spot in League One could be a realistic move for the centre-back to make. A move to Ipswich would also see Mengi reunite with George Edmundson, who he partnered him in the backline at Derby.

Welsh international Dylan Levitt may be another unrealistic target for McKenna with the classy midfielder already being on loan at Dundee United. Starting the season in fine form, Levitt spent all of November out with an injury but has been eyeing a return in recent weeks.

The last youngster linked to follow McKenna is the 17 year old gem of the United academy, Shola Shoretire. At such a young age it would be unusual for United to take the loan route, but with 35 appearances already at u23 level, the club may feel he is ready to take the next step and a familiar coach would offer the perfect environment.

Whichever youngsters it may ultimately be, moves look almost certain to happen in January to the benefit of both Ipswich Town and Manchester United.