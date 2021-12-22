Dimitar Berbatov feels Edinson Cavani should move to Barcelona to gain more playing time

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Edinson Cavani should sign for FC Barcelona to get more game time.

Cavani was one of United’s marquee signings in the summer of 2020 and scored some crucial goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last season.

In 47 appearances, he has netted 18 times, 11 of them coming in the Premier League (Transfermarkt).

The 34 year old has been unlucky with his injuries and has missed over 30 games for the Red Devils.

He recently suffered a tendon injury and is expected to be back in action soon.

New manager Ralf Rangnick has a plethora of options to choose from in attack.

The likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are all capable enough of playing in the striker role.

Moreover, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer always meant a reduction in his playing time.

Throughout his managerial career, Rangnick has shown a preference to play young and dynamic forwards who can help in quick transitions.

This might push the Uruguayan further down the pecking order at the club.

Former striker Berbatov feels that Cavani should look elsewhere for game time.

He told Betfair: “Despite a good season last time out, Cavani hasn’t played enough. When someone like Ronaldo comes into the club, he takes all the spotlight, he plays every game, and in the world of football, this happens.

“It’s not a fair situation because Cavani did so well for the team last season, he earned a new deal, but Ronaldo has taken his place in the team. It’s not fair, but this happens in football.”

Cavani has been linked to a move to Barcelona in January, and Berbatov feels the move is right for his career.

“If there’s a chance for Cavani to leave the club, if there is an offer from Barcelona, then, of course, he will be thinking about taking it to get more football, and if he gets more game time in La Liga, then I will support him and say ‘go there and play, it sounds like a great deal, great money and you’re not 24 anymore.’

“I can see Cavani going there, not playing every single game, but he will be a solid addition and will provide goals because that’s what he does wherever he goes.

“Hopefully, Cavani will have the full details about Barca, how they train, how they prepare and what they expect from him, and then he will make a decision.

“Whatever it is, Barca is Barca, and when they come asking for you, of course, it’s difficult to say no. With Cavani not playing at United, it’s an easy decision.”