Ewan Sharp confirmed as new Manchester United assistant coach amid staff revolution

Manchester United’s new assistant coach and analyst Ewan Sharp has been spotted at Carrington according to the latest reports.

It was only earlier today that reports emerged over his potential appointment but it seems that is all but made official.

Cristiano Ronaldo back in training at Carrington this morning. New assistant coach and analyst Ewan Sharp also at the training ground #mufc — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) December 22, 2021

📸 Ralf Rangnick and new assistant coach and analyst Ewan Sharp arriving at Carrington this morning. [MEN] pic.twitter.com/eJVvjP1K01 — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 22, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo returning to training is also a massive boost to Ralf Rangnick who will be hoping to get United back on track.

The German boss oversaw two back-to-back league wins but his momentum was stopped in its tracks by a Covid outbreak.

Ronaldo is said to be a key player for Rangnick and will likely keep his spot in the starting XI for the clash against Newcastle United.

United’s coaching staff have had an almost complete turnaround since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s departure, with just Mike Phelan remaining.

Kieran McKenna has accepted a job at Ipswich Town as their manager while Michael Carrick decided to leave after stabilising the club.

This has left Rangnick with the need to bring in his own staff and it’s safe to say he’s been happy to do so.

However, he has let it be known that he’s aware of the need for continuity and having staff around him who understand what the club is all about.

Perhaps that’s why Phelan remains at the club despite Rangnick’s new staff and assistants in particular.

Fans have admitted to being puzzled in regards to what he now does at the club given the strong turnover.