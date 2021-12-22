Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United working on bringing in Ewan Sharp

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sports have both confirmed Manchester United are trying to bring in Ewan Sharp into the coaching staff.

Ralf Rangnick was somewhat recently signed as the club’s new interim manager and he’s slowly but surely introduced his own staff.

Manchester United are working to appoint Ewan Sharp as new assistant coach and analyst, @skysportspaulg reports. 🔴 #MUFC Former Toronto FC, Sharp would join Man Utd from Lokomotiv Moscow – Rangnick is on it after Kieran McKenna decided to leave and start new Ipswich chapter. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2021

According to Sky Sports, Rangnick and Sharp became acquainted during the latter’s time at New York Red Bulls.

The incoming assistant coach and analyst is also familiar with another United coach in Chris Armas, as they worked together at Toronto FC as well.

Sky Sports quote The Toronto Sun’s description of Sharp and his importance in “opposition scouting, match planning, in match and post-match analysis. He also assisted the scouting department in identification and recruitment”.

Fans may grow concerned over the lack of top-quality coaching, as this was also an issue under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but they must give Rangnick the benefit of the doubt.

The German boss has a track record of improving clubs and helping build some structure so until results on the pitch determine otherwise, the coaches should be trusted.

Many turned on the likes of Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick, and Kieran McKenna towards the end of Solskjaer’s reign as supporters believed the squad wasn’t well-coached.

Regardless of whether that was true or not, unfortunately the results weren’t good enough after two successful years and so the legendary Norwegian had to leave.