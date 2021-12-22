Fabrizio Romano tells Manchester United fans the latest transfer news

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given Manchester United fans a long update on what the ongoing plans are at the club regarding incomings and outgoings.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is quickly closing down on his first transfer window at the club and many are predicting some activity to happen.

For those unable to see the Tweets above, Utdreport have quoted Romano as saying: “It is not going to be easy for #mufc to sign Erling Haaland. What happened with Paul Pogba affected the situation between Mino Raiola and United. Many clubs are interested but nothing advanced at the moment and nothing will be decided right now.

“#mufc are focusing on a defensive midfielder in the January window and are considering options.

“#mufc are interested in Boubacar Kamara but nothing advanced at the moment #mulive

“At the moment, there is absolutely nothing between #mufc and Sergej Milinković-Savić #mulive

“#mufc sent a scout to Argentina to watch Julián Álvarez but there are currently no negotiations #mulive

“If Anthony Martial leaves in January it is unlikely #mufc will let Edinson Cavani leave also #mulive

“Amadou Haidara is appreciated by Ralf Rangnick but there are currently no negotiations #mulive

“Newcastle have contacted Jesse Lingard but he is not interested in a move in January and wants to fight for his place at #mufc #mulive”

Although Romano suggests Haaland joining United will be difficult due to Raiola’s relationship with the club, it’s likely if a deal is beneficial to all three parties then past mistakes won’t matter.

The Red Devils fan base would love to see a defensive-midfielder join this winter and it seems it’s either Kamara or Haidara who are the main options.

Milinkovic-Savic links have long been around, with him essentially becoming the Nicolas Gaitan of transfer rumours in regards to deals that never happened.

Alvarez is hot property at the minute so it’s not a surprise to see Manchester United have a look for themselves, particularly with the Martial and Cavani rumours.

If Haaland truly is unattainable then it makes sense to look elsewhere and the South American appears to be a great prospect.

The Lingard news is a confirmation from Romano as previous articles have come out from the Athletic and the Telegraph that stated the player has no intentions to move this January.