Hannibal Mejbri discusses crucial midfield role in brand new interview

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri has discussed his willingness to play any role in the first-team midfield.

The 18-year-old recently lost the Arab Cup final for his international side Tunisia against Algeria in a 2-0 defeat.

Mejbri played an important role for his country as he often slotted in behind striker Seifeddine Jaziri in the number 10 position.

He went on to start in every single match assisting one goal and receiving two man-of-the-match performances.

It is clear to see that Man United do have a player on their hands and it looks like he will be able to get a chance in the first team in the upcoming months.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has a previous track record of promoting youngsters from the academy to the first team and even allowing them to play an integral role in his sides.

Anthony Elanga has already benefited from this since the arrival of the German, with many fans hoping Mejbri is the next player.

Mejbri has always played a deeper role for the Under-23’s and a recent interview on the official Manchester United website claims he will be willing to play any role in the midfield.

“To be honest with you, I’ll give my absolute best wherever I’m played out on the pitch, whether that be at no.8 or no.6 or no.10 or even on the wing,” Hannibal explained when asked about his positional preference.

“I think I’ve got the qualities to play all of those positions.

“I just need to study each of them to make sure I tactically understand them, in particular without the ball and then when I have the ball I just have to play my own game and not feel any pressure.

“Up until now it’s been working really well.”

Towards the end of the interview, Hannibal was asked about his footballing idols when growing up and mentioned previous world-class midfielders who dominated the game.

“Obviously I’ve got role models, but they don’t play much football these days!” he added.

“Zinedine Zidane was one of the best players in the world and you had someone like Ronaldinho who was great on the wing. [Andres] Iniesta [plays] a bit deeper.

“So I try to learn from watching players like that but in my national team too we’ve got some really talented players, so I’m hoping to learn from them as well.”

United fans will be looking forward to seeing what the 18-year-old can contribute to the club once he features regularly for the first-team.