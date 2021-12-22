Marcus Rashford interview: Manchester United striker gives training update ahead of game against Newcastle United

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has given an update regarding the club’s training amid the recent COVID outbreak in the Premier League.

United were one of the clubs affected after a few of the players tested positive following the match against Norwich City.

Subsequently, the games against Brentford and Brighton were postponed, and the training ground was closed last Monday.

In the latest episode of United Daily, Rashford spoke about the team’s preparation ahead of their game against Newcastle United.

“Everyone is looking forward, and everyone is very positive at the minute. We were all disappointed when the last game got cancelled but, at the end of the day, there’s nothing you can really do about it.

“We have to just focus on the next game that will be played, and hopefully, that game goes ahead.”

United are unbeaten in their last six matches, three of them being under new manager Ralf Rangnick.

The German coach will be looking to implement his philosophy on the team and help United climb the league table.

The Red Devils have a favourable run of fixtures for the next three to four weeks, and this period will be crucial to gain maximum points.

Rashford further explained: “I think the way you start the season and the way you play, and the results you get around the Christmas period, are probably the two most important points [in the season].

“So, if we have a good Christmas period now, then we can keep that momentum going, and that will take you into the big games where the trophies are, come the end of the season.”

Rashford also confirmed everyone will be back to training properly from tomorrow (Thursday) with Newcastle on Monday the focus of attentions.