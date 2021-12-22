Ralf Rangnick has spoken to Erling Haaland’s father about a possible transfer

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is pushing for the signature of sensational striker Erling Haaland.

Seen as one of the most talented upcoming strikers in football today, the Norwegian international is attracting huge interest from some of the world’s biggest clubs.

The 21-year-old has been seen as a major target for the club for some time now after previously being a part of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Molde side in Norway.

He was linked with a move to the club in 2019 before he decided to switch to Borussia Dortmund where he has scored 76 goals in 74 games.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Rangnick has spoken to Haaland’s father Alf-Inge about the possibility of signing his son for Man United next year.

They share a very important friendship after Rangnick was heavily involved in Haaland’s transfer to RB Salzburg from Molde back in 2019.

The current interim manager was Sporting Director back then and was a major part of negotiations between the striker’s father and the Norwegian club.

United are prioritising signing a forward next year as Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba are all out of contract next summer.

Anthony Martial also wants to leave the club which will mean the squad will have very little depth in the attacking positions.

The Peoples Person reported yesterday that the rumoured £68m (€75M) release clause in Haaland’s contract isn’t actually true.

Upon his arrival to the club, Rangnick was asked about the possibility of signing the sensational striker.

“Erling Haaland is a fantastic striker,” Rangnick said during his first press conference a couple of weeks ago.

“I know best myself because I was together with the people at Salzburg with my friend Kristoff and the people there were a little bit involved in the move from Molde to Salzburg, and therefore I know what kind of player he is.”

Some of the top clubs trying to secure Haaland include Manchester City, who failed to sign Harry Kane last summer.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also attracting major interest in signing the striker as well.

United will surely need to secure Champions League qualification to ensure any chance of succeeding with their wish.