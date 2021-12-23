Anthony Martial: Manchester United star and Ralf Rangnick clash over Sevilla wish

Manchester United fans have been told exactly what happened with Anthony Martial and Ralf Rangnick, with multiple sources confirming the desire to depart for Sevilla.

According to the Daily Mail, Martial reportedly spoke to Rangnick on Wednesday in his efforts to leave the club in January for Sevilla.

It’s understood the talented Frenchman is frustrated with the lack of starts he’s had this season, though he may not get any more as he has ‘irritated’ his manager.

Rangnick was annoyed because Martial’s agent publicly announced his client’s desire to leave without having spoken to the manager first.

It’s said the talks on Wednesday was an effort to resolve his future, with Sevilla only being keen on a loan deal this January.

Anthony Martial position has always been clear after his agent statement. He wants to leave in January and Sevilla would be one of his fav options. But there’s still no full agreement. 🔴 #MUFC His salary is still the problem, waiting to discuss with Man United. Race still open. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2021

Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Anthony Martial position has always been clear after his agent statement. He wants to leave in January and Sevilla would be one of his fav options. But there’s still no full agreement. 🔴 #MUFC

“His salary is still the problem, waiting to discuss with Man United. Race still open.”

The Telegraph confirm what the Daily Mail reports but add a few points such as Rangnick knowing he has to make some outgoings happen before he can think of any incomings.

They also add that Sevilla tried to sign Martial in the past and so want to secure a loan move this time around but would struggle to meet the finances needed to make a deal happen.

According to The Athletic, the timing of Martial’s agent’s public announcement surprised those at Old Trafford as he had just made himself unavailable to play due to injury.

There is also confusion over what the purpose of the announcement was given how he was made available for transfer since the summer, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s orders.

The legendary Norwegian thought it’d be better to recoup as much money as possible in order to fund a purchase elsewhere.

It’s also understood that United staff were not happy with the lack of communication from Martial during his multiple injuries, going back to the last season even.

The Athletic report that the former AS Monaco man earns around £240k per week which complicates things for any club that is keen on his signature, even in a loan capacity.

Barcelona aren’t keen anymore and Lyon and Sevilla may be unable to make a deal happen while Juventus are no longer looking for the type of player Martial is.

The Athletic go on to say that United may accept a loan if a fee is involved but that fans should not be surprised to see the player stay beyond January.