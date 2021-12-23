Corinthians make aggressive move to beat FC Barcelona to Edinson Cavani signature

Edinson Cavani is a wanted man and now has two big offers on the table from two very different clubs.

The Manchester United striker is believed to want to leave Old Trafford, having been relegated to the bench following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 34-year-old reportedly already has an agreement in place with FC Barcelona, the move he is said to be most keen on.

The Blaugrana are going to be very busy in the January window trying to breathe new life into their calamitous season. They are also set to close a £47 million deal for Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

But the bigger offer on the table for Cavani appears to have emerged from an unlikely source – Brazilian side Corinthians.

According to Barcelona outlet Sport.es, the Série A side ‘have not thrown in the towel and want to enter fully into the bidding to take over the services of Edinson Cavani this coming January, coinciding with the start of the season in South American football.

‘The forward’s brother and representative, Walter Guglielmone, already has an offer from the São Paulo club, which, in salary terms, is higher than what Barcelona would be willing to pay him on a year and a half of contract.

‘And this is the aspect on which Corinthians pin their hopes of signing the Uruguayan international.’

However, Sport maintains that Barcelona are in the box seat for Cavani’s signature due to his ambition to play in La Liga for the first time:

‘Cavani … in the coming days, will try to negotiate his termination of contract with Manchester United.

‘Corinthians’ talks with Cavani do not affect Barça’s negotiating strategy… The Blaugrana … are aware that the Uruguayan has offers from Brazil (Palmeiras are also suspected to be entering the scene) and Italy.

‘However, what is making it possible for the Uruguayan to head the list of number 9’s to reinforce the Blaugrana forward line is the player’s predisposition to arrive at the Camp Nou in this next winter market.’

It is a sign of the strange financial times in Spanish football that Barcelona cannot match the salary offers coming in from countries such as Brazil. Sport claims that if Cavani hopes that the higher offer from Corinthians will force Barça to improve their deal, he is mistaken:

‘Barça, with their salary bill limitations, will not enter bids or auctions that make any operation more expensive. The agreement with the player is closed and if, in the end, United do not let him leave, or the footballer backs off, other options will be activated.’

Another club joining the race for Cavani’s signature is Sevilla, according to Mundo Deportivo.

There is also the issue of whether United will expect some sort of transfer fee or compensation package if they do let the player go, something that remains unclear.