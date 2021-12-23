Erling Haaland seen as a better fit for Manchester United than Manchester City



Manchester United are said to be a better fit for Erling Haaland than cross-town rivals Manchester City.

This is according to BILD’s Christian Falk, who believes that the Borussia Dortmund striker would be more suitable for the Red Devils.

Haaland has a reported release clause between €75 million and €100 million next summer and is wanted by some of the major European clubs.

The Norwegian has established himself as one of the deadliest strikers across Europe and has shown his ability at the highest level.

Manchester Evening News reports that Ralf Rangnick is a keen admirer and is pushing for the transfer.

He had a good relationship with Alf-Inge Haaland from when he was Red Bull sporting director and oversaw Haaland’s move to Red Bull Salzburg from Molde in 2018.

Falk claims that an Old Trafford move would be more likely for the Dortmund star:

“You have to say that Manchester United are following developments themselves, including the topic of Haaland. ”

“You have to be honest, though, with Pep Guardiola and Haaland, I don’t think he really wants this striker if he can get another one because the system of play is designed differently.”

“At United, Haaland fits like a glove, as our experts have said. Everything fits United perfectly.”

With Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial reportedly looking for a move elsewhere, United could break the bank for Haaland.

Anthony Martial position has always been clear after his agent statement. He wants to leave in January and Sevilla would be one of his fav options. But there’s still no full agreement. 🔴 #MUFC His salary is still the problem, waiting to discuss with Man United. Race still open. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2021

Juventus 'want to sign disgruntled United pair' Cavani and Martial in January #mufc https://t.co/sRRVRJLha5 pic.twitter.com/HegKkCl4xr — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) December 23, 2021

The 21 year old has a great relationship with Jadon Sancho, and the duo could form the crux of Man Utd’s attack for years to come.