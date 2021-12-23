James Garner: Why Nottingham Forest fans are raving about Manchester United loanee



James Garner has earned plaudits for his recent performances at Nottingham Forest.

The Manchester United loanee has been back to his best over the past month, with many claiming that the performance against Hull City was his best for the club so far.

Garner spent the second half of last season at City Ground and rejoined this August.

He took a while to get back in form but is now performing consistently.

Garner scored and assisted one in Forest’s 2-1 victory over Hull, dominating the midfield for 90 minutes.

James Garner (Nottingham Forest) vs Hull pic.twitter.com/1QEP2mayuv — follow @freflchamp (@freflchampvids) December 20, 2021

The 20 year old showcased his ability to dictate the tempo of the game from deep. He covered every blade of grass and used his vision to spray line-breaking passes.

Garner is a versatile midfielder. He can operate as a traditional number 6 or drift further forward as a number 8.

Playing at the heart of midfield in one of the toughest leagues globally, the Englishman has excelled at his game and gained valuable experience.

If he continues to deliver consistent performances until the end of the season, he can make a solid case to break into United’s senior squad next season.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield options and have been linked to various midfielders over the past year.

Garner could be a viable squad option to start with and could establish himself as part of the starting lineup in a few years.