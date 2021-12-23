Paul Pogba: Manchester United are not expecting winter transfer

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly expected to stay until the summer unless something drastic happens this winter.

The former Juventus man’s future is very much up in the air and he is one of many players who needs to decide what he wishes to do next.

According to ESPN, United are not expecting Pogba to leave this January transfer window, though they will consider offers for him if he confirms intentions to not sign a new deal.

It’s understood the talented Frenchman so far hasn’t done so and is even looking forward to working with Ralf Rangnick.

PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus are said to be keen on Pogba but he has not ruled out extending his stay with the Red Devils.

Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2 formation could see the academy product feature in two different positions, as one of the defensive-midfielders or one of the winger/attacking-midfielders.

The German boss’ system means the defensive-midfielders aren’t necessarily expected to both sit back and instead they’re expected to share responsibilities.

It is essentially splitting up one main anchorman into two more flexible roles in those positions.

Even his wingers play rather narrowly and it’s why fans saw both Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho playing in that role.

The former is a number 10 by trade and the latter is typically a versatile winger and yet they essentially play the same positions.

Given the somewhat half-duty of the defensive-midfield role and the narrow wingers, Pogba could excel in either position once he gets used to Rangnick’s system.

Fans are certainly excited by his return to the first-team and perhaps a spell of good form will be enough to convince the 28-year-old to commit his future to United.