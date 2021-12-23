Ralf Rangnick: Most of the Manchester United players are vaccinated and available

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick held his press conference today afternoon (Thursday) ahead of the clash with Newcastle United on Monday.

Speaking on the fitness or health of his squad, the German manager confirmed only Paul Pogba was the major absentee from the group as he continues his recovery from injury.

Rangnick: "We trained on Tuesday, yesterday and today and we have 25 field players — he's [Pogba] the only one missing out, everyone else is on board. The development of the last week is extremely positive." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) December 23, 2021

Rangnick also called upon the relevant authorities to allow the return of being allowed to make five substitutions in light of the rise in postponed games.

He also stated how it would help players who didn’t usually get minutes to get some crucial competitive time on the pitch.

Rangnick: "England is the only country where they don't allow five subs… you're still allowed eight field players on the team sheet, you should be able to replace five, you will always have five players on the bench who cannot be substituted on and cannot play." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) December 23, 2021

In light of the fixture congestion that typically happens this time of year, Rangnick also discussed the importance of the League Cup and whether it might be something worth dropping to ease the schedule, particularly with the postponement of games.

Rangnick: "The League Cup is still kept for the third and fourth division teams to improve the financial situations of those clubs. But a tight calendar, too many games, this is something to speak and discuss." #mulive https://t.co/4XP2SszpJf — utdreport (@utdreport) December 23, 2021

Rangnick did deliver some positive news in regards to the fitness of his players and it seems he’s happy despite having to have Carrington shut down.

Many fans were concerned the former RB Leipzig man will struggle to get his ideas across or get the fitness levels of the players up enough to implement his high-intensity tactics.

However, it appears as though Rangnick is pleased and won’t give his squad any excuse to perform poorly in what is a crucial match against Newcastle United.

Rangnick: "As far as I could see today in training, they're all in good shape, all the players they did their homework, had their schedule to train at home and they stick to that schedule and that programme." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) December 23, 2021

Rangnick: "From what I saw today in training I can say most of them if not all of them might be available but I might have to make some different decisions who will be in the squad and the starting XI." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) December 23, 2021

All in all, it seemed to be a short and sweet press conference with Rangnick at his usual communicative best and so hopefully he can lead his team to glory on Monday.