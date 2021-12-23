Home » Ralf Rangnick: Manchester Unitedd

Ralf Rangnick: Most of the Manchester United players are vaccinated and available

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick held his press conference today afternoon (Thursday) ahead of the clash with Newcastle United on Monday.

Speaking on the fitness or health of his squad, the German manager confirmed only Paul Pogba was the major absentee from the group as he continues his recovery from injury.

Rangnick also called upon the relevant authorities to allow the return of being allowed to make five substitutions in light of the rise in postponed games.

He also stated how it would help players who didn’t usually get minutes to get some crucial competitive time on the pitch.

In light of the fixture congestion that typically happens this time of year, Rangnick also discussed the importance of the League Cup and whether it might be something worth dropping to ease the schedule, particularly with the postponement of games.

Rangnick did deliver some positive news in regards to the fitness of his players and it seems he’s happy despite having to have Carrington shut down.

Many fans were concerned the former RB Leipzig man will struggle to get his ideas across or get the fitness levels of the players up enough to implement his high-intensity tactics.

However, it appears as though Rangnick is pleased and won’t give his squad any excuse to perform poorly in what is a crucial match against Newcastle United.

All in all, it seemed to be a short and sweet press conference with Rangnick at his usual communicative best and so hopefully he can lead his team to glory on Monday.

