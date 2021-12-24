Anthony Elanga: All the latest updates on Manchester United prospect’s new contract

Manchester United have confirmed Anthony Elanga has signed a new contract that will tie him down for the next four years at least.

Lots has unfolded since the announcement and here are some of the reactions to the news so far.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano not only confirmed the news but told fans exactly what they wanted to hear- that youngsters will be key to Ralf Rangnick’s project and that Elanga won’t be the only one to sign a new deal.

Ralf Rangnick approved the decision to extend Anthony Elanga’s contract and he won’t be the only one. Youngsters will be key in his project. 🔴🤝 #MUFC Elanga officially signed a new deal until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year. pic.twitter.com/ohIJLX6c3H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 24, 2021

Football director John Murtough was in high praise of Elanga and appeared to promise the player is going to have a key role in the future.

John Murtough: “He [Elanga] is yet another fantastic example of the type of player that our world-leading youth development system continues to produce. We are thrilled that he has signed this new contract, & everyone is excited to see him grow over the coming seasons.” #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) December 24, 2021

Elanga himself was obviously ecstatic with the news and had a mature outlook on it all, setting high targets for himself.

Anthony Elanga: “My ultimate ambition has always been to play for #mufc. The standard is extremely high, but this contract is another important moment in my journey.” #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) December 24, 2021

Elanga Ig: “Jehovah is great 🙏🏽 With hard work and dedication comes opportunity at this special club. Time to push on💪🏾” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/G6tqj61niK — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) December 24, 2021

Perhaps the most interesting bit of news all day was Simon Stone confirming that Elanga will stay with the first-team and not leave on loan despite the interest.

The idea is for Elanga to remain at OT for the rest of the season. Loads of loan interest though. https://t.co/aMOYgy3kSw — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 24, 2021

Some fans will likely be skeptical of Elanga remaining at the club for the season as they will want him to be wherever he can get the most minutes at.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Edinson Cavani all ahead of him in the pecking order, let alone the other international stars, it’s difficult to imagine him getting enough game time.

Nonetheless, it’s good to see him commit his future and supporters will be excited to see him grow into the player they know he can be.