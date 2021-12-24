Hannibal Mejbri set for first-team action after the Africa Cup of Nations in January



Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri will become a first-team regular before the end of the season according to interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Known for promoting youngsters to the first team in his past managerial jobs, the German is looking forward to the return of the young international star.

Mejbri recently took part in the Arab Cup final with his international side Tunisia and in January will rejoin the side as they take part in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Last Saturday, the Eagles of Carthage lost 2-0 in the final after extra time as they were unfortunately beaten by Algeria.

In an interview published on the official Manchester United website, Rangnick confirmed that Mejbri will be used in the first team, particularly after January when the next international competition finishes.

“We had 25 players in on Thursday and the only one missing was Paul Pogba,” Rangnick told club media this week.

“Hannibal was here training for the first time since I arrived having just come back from the Arab Cup.”

“Unfortunately for us and for him he will be missing out [with us] again in January because of the Africa Cup of Nations.”

“I watched the final before his substitution and I’m fully aware that we have another good, highly-talented player coming from our youth ranks and hopefully after the Africa Cup of Nations he can regularly train and be part of our group.”

The youngster is still only 18 and is a regular for his international side after confirming the switch to Tunisia from France in May 2021.

Upon his return from AFCON, he will be 19 and will have a lot of experience under his belt despite his young age and Rangnick will be looking forward to having more options within the midfield.

Mejbri recently spoke to the club media about his position within the midfield after playing in the number 10 role for his international side despite playing in a deeper role in academy line-ups.

He confirmed he would be willing to start in any position and that he will play the best football that he can.

United fans will be looking forward to seeing the youngster rise up to the challenge of the first-team after watching many talented youngsters in recent years such as Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford do the same.

