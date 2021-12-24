John Murtough: We felt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserved time

Manchester United football director John Murtough has explained to fans why sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took so long despite the poor run of form.

The legendary Norwegian recently departed the club in a classy manner as he opted to do one last interview to thank the supporters and wish the club luck for the future.

According to The Telegraph, Murtough said: “Out of respect for Ole we did not approach other managers before he left. Our plan then was to appoint an experienced interim manager.

“Ralf was our clear first choice. He’s someone I have admired for a long time, we’re delighted he’s here.

“By bringing in Ralf we can now take time to run a thorough process for our next permanent manager. Recruiting a manager is one of the most important decisions a football club makes so we want to do it in a careful and considered fashion.

“As a club we felt Ole had earned the right to be given the chance to turn things round, but didn’t get a reaction after the international break. The Watford game made it clear change was needed.

“We’re all disappointed at Ole’s departure but he deserves to be judged on his record over the past three years not his last few weeks.

“He secured our first back-to-back top-three finishes since Sir Alex retired and was close to winning silverware. He re-set the club’s culture.”

Ralf Rangnick certainly has a big job at his hands as he attempts to navigate through a Covid crisis while at the same time having multiple players with unclear futures.

Paul Pogba is the main name at the minute as his contract runs out next summer and he will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from next month.

Anthony Martial‘s agent was also busy announcing his desire to leave this January, while Edinson Cavani has had strong links with Barcelona.

Jesse Lingard‘s contract also runs out next summer and Juan Mata and Phil Jones are both said to be keen on getting minutes elsewhere.

Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, and Dean Henderson are all not too happy with United at the minute and will either need reassurances or they will look to leave too.

Rangnick must also deliver results as a top-four spot will be seen as the only acceptable finish to the season.