Juventus to offer Alex Sandro and Adrien Rabiot for Paul Pogba in January swap deal

Paul Pogba could be on his way out of Manchester United in January as Juventus line up an audacious swap deal for the player.

The Frenchman’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June and he has so far refused the renewal deal on the table as his agent, former pizza chef Mino Raiola, attempts to gauge interest from other clubs.

And according to reputable Italian transfer expert and Sky Italy reporter Rudi Galetti, Juventus could be the first to make a move and are lining up a bid for Pogba.

‘#Pogba-#Juventus: after the talks with #Raiola, Juventus want to make a move already in January,’ he tweeted.

‘#Juve could offer #AlexSandro (appreciated by #Rangnick) and #Rabiot for a no-cost operation. #MUFC are considering a possible departure of the France midfielder soon.’

This is a fascinating development in the ongoing Pogba saga. Juve have always been keen to bring the 28-year-old back to Turin, but the transfer fee and wages have been the stumbling blocks.

With Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona both having ruled themselves out, Juve could remain the preferred option for the player and the idea of the double player exchange would solve Juve’s issues – freeing two high wages on the roster to make room for Pogba’s, and avoiding a transfer fee at the same time.

Rabiot earns around £180,000 per week and Sandro £153,000 per week, according to salarysport.com. Pogba earns £290,000 per week.

The two names put forward for the exchange will bring mixed reactions from United fans. Sandro is the wrong side of 30 and plays left back, a position in which United are strong, having both Luke Shaw and Alex Telles.

Some might say that swapping Pogba for Rabiot is replacing one temperamental and inconsistent French midfielder with another. Both, on their day, are brilliant, but both can frustrate.

Another Italian transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted three hours after Galleti to say that United have not been approached by any club for Pogba:

‘Manchester United are not negotiating with any club to sell Paul Pogba in January, as things stand. No proposal, no swap deals or similar. Contract extension bid still on the table since last July,’ Romano claims.

‘No decision made by Paul on his future yet – Man Utd are still waiting.’

In fact, both experts could be right, as Galetti’s information pertains to Juventus’ intentions whereas Romano is referring to what United have received so far.