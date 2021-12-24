Manchester United could capture Boubacar Kamara in January after contract talks collapse with Marseille



Manchester United transfer target Boubacar Kamara could arrive at Old Trafford in January after refusing Marseille’s latest contract offer.

It is a crucial time for the midfield department at the club with a new regime underway in Ralf Rangnick’s gegenpressing system.

Nemanja Matić seems like an obvious player to pick in the defensive side of the midfield when it comes to this system but having turned 33 in the summer, the club are now looking to replace him with a younger option.

Kamara has been heavily linked with a move to Man United over the last couple of weeks and could potentially arrive imminently with the January transfer window opening soon.

According to The Sun, The Frenchman and his current club Marseille are at a standstill with contract negotiations and it doesn’t look like they will proceed.

The defensive midfielder has a contract that lasts until next summer meaning the club will only have one chance in January to sell the player for a fee.

The outlet reports that the contract offer would have made Kamara the highest earner at the French club.

United will be able to agree on a pre-contract deal at the start of January because of the expiring contract.

Tensions have risen between the player and the club in recent weeks which further confirms his desire to leave the club.

The Red Devils are constantly being linked with defensive midfielders such as Declan Rice and Ruben Neves but a deal that could cost the club nothing may be the preferred option.

The outlet concludes by saying that the Ligue 1 club wanted the midfielder to address the contract dispute in a press conference.

However, the player didn’t turn up until four days later when no comment was made about the situation.

United stand in a good position and many fans will be hoping the club will sign the player on a free transfer or for a very small fee.

