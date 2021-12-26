Anthony Martial poised for early January switch to Sevilla

Anthony Martial is looking almost certain to leave Manchester United in the forthcoming January transfer window in a move described as ‘imminent’ by the Spanish press.

Since a standout 2019/20 season, the Frenchman has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford and has seen himself drop down the pecking order behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood in the centre-forward and wing roles.

His agent, Philippe Lamboley, recently said that his player wants to leave in January because of a need simply to play football.

There have been links with the likes of Juventus and Atletico Madrid but according to Estadio Deportivo, it is Spanish side Sevilla that appears close to sealing the deal.

‘In his favor, [Martial] is able to play both as a centre forward and on both wings,’ the outlet says.

‘Up front, he could exchange his position with Rafa Mir, who remains completely alone until February with Munir [El-Haddadi] and [Youssef] En-Nesyri’s participation in the African Cup of Nations.

‘And on the wing, he would give Lopetegui options to rotate … [Lucas] Ocampos and Papu Gómez, who have been playing every minute of the last few games due to the losses of [Erik] Lamela and Suso.

‘His signing, therefore, is not only vital but also so necessary that it will be imminent.’

Estadio explains that the deal will be on a loan basis and that United will have to contribute some of Martial’s salary.

The Andalusian side cannot match his reported €8 million net wage.

And whilst an option to buy may be included in the deal, there is also acknowledgment that the kind of figure that United would demand is likely to be out of Sevilla’s reach.

Interestingly, the outlet also claims that Sevilla tried to sign Martial in 2019 but the deal was stopped when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from José Mourinho at United.

The fact that the player will be needed to cover for AFCON participants should mean that the deal will be done early in this transfer window. For United’s part, the loan would make sense as if successful, it will increase Martial’s market value for a summer sale.

If it is as ‘imminent’ as the Spanish media claims, it could spell bad news for Edinson Cavani, who was also desperate to get away from Old Trafford next month, with an agreement reportedly close with Barcelona. United boss Ralf Rangnick is unlikely to let both players move in the middle of the campaign as it would leave the Red Devils desperately short of cover in the centre forward position.